THE BIG STORY

A parliamentary committee has recommended that former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan be fined $35,000, and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor, for their roles in lies told by Ms Khan in Parliament. It was satisfied that Mr Singh was untruthful in giving evidence under oath.

OPINION

National attention has recently focused on palliative care, with the Government boosting efforts to support caregivers, ramp up care capacity and increase professional capability to provide such care. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says delays in palliative care just mean more suffering for patients and their caregivers.

WORLD

With infections falling and no threat on the horizon, the Philippines is reopening its borders and schools as it resumes its pivot towards living with Covid-19. The government is also considering putting Metro Manila under its most relaxed level of quarantine restrictions since the coronavirus was first detected in the country two years ago.

SINGAPORE

Global biotechnology company GenScript Biotech launched a manufacturing facility in Kallang yesterday, boosting Singapore's role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It will make recombinant proteins and synthesise genes, which are used in the research and development of new vaccines, drugs and more.

BUSINESS

Keppel Corp said yesterday it will continue with its arbitration proceedings against Singapore Press Holdings, after SPH filed notice to terminate Keppel's takeover offer and let shareholders vote on a rival bid from Cuscaden Peak. Cuscaden said any action that delays the vote would go against the interest of shareholders.

SPORTS

This weekend's Netball Super League games and club training sessions were suspended due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Netball Singapore chief executive Cyrus Medora said it will assess the situation next Thursday to see if it is safe for training and the league to resume.