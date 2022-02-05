THE BIG STORY

Within the next three months, the authorities could reveal a framework that spells out how losses from scams are to be shared between consumers and financial institutions. This comes as the Monetary Authority of Singapore asserted yesterday that all parties must do their part in fighting scams.

Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, was granted $20,000 bail yesterday. She was also slapped with a new charge of obstructing a public servant in discharge of her public functions. She is accused of tearing up a printed copy of her statement recorded on Jan 25 at Police Cantonment Complex.

The head of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, died during a raid by US forces on his hideout in northern Syria on Thursday. As elite US troops surrounded the house, Quraishi blew himself up along with his wife and two children. The explosion ejected multiple people from the building, including Quraishi, who was found dead outside the building.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) has dismissed as "delusional" claims by the US that Moscow plans to produce a graphic propaganda video showing an attack on Russian-speaking people. US officials had warned that Russia was planning a false flag event that would create a justification for sending troops into Ukraine.

Political pundits say Malaysian opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan's chances at the Johor state election, due by next month, look slim. Professor James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, said its leader Anwar Ibrahim may have lost his "political antenna" after a series of "wrong" decisions.

From guided missiles to portable Covid-19 testing labs, Singapore's defence scientists and engineers have done good work but need to step out of the shadows to continue attracting talent. A year-long rebranding campaign, started last October, for the defence technology community is doing just that.