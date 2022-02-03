THE BIG STORY

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned that it is too early for countries to declare victory in the fight against Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission, amid moves by some nations to ease restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift all domestic Covid-19 curbs.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have dodged demands for his resignation in the wake of the publication of an official report confirming that illegal parties had taken place at his official residence in Downing Street in flagrant violation of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.

WORLD

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the focus on investment-driven growth when she announced the budget on Tuesday, with a big push on infrastructure and the digital economy. The government plans to build 25,000km of new highways and manufacture 400 trains, among other things.

OPINION

Overconfidence, indifference and weariness may be the greatest dangers. People then were tired of influenza. The papers were filled with news about the virus, but no one cared. It mutated into ordinary seasonal influenza in 1921, but the world had moved on before. We should not repeat that mistake.

SINGAPORE

The boom in interest in cryptocurrencies has inevitably opened the market to exploitation, and crypto investors have not been spared. A report released last month showed that US$8.6 billion (S$11.7 billion) worth of cryptocurrencies was laundered globally last year, a 30 per cent rise from 2020.

BUSINESS

A stock market trading link between the Singapore and Malaysian bourses is "on the table" but no longer a "major priority" in its existing form, said Bursa Malaysia chief executive Muhamad Umar Swift. The more immediate aims are to boost trading volume and draw more initial public offerings.