Singapore's labour market continues to recover, with total employment expanding in the last three months of last year as the number of non-resident workers employed grew for the first time in two years. The Republic is also on track for unemployment rates to decline to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead.

Hospitals coping well, ready for any case surge

Hospitals here are coping well in spite of the Omicron wave infecting thousands of people daily. Most have resumed business as usual, with all wards open and staff encouraged to take leave. This is largely because the illness caused by this Covid-19 variant is generally mild, with 99.7 per cent having little or even no symptoms. A6

Longer hours for workers on cards amid Omicron threat

As the Republic grapples with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, employers and observers say that workers might need to put in extra hours to ensure business continuity. This is due to Omicron being more contagious - though less severe - thus potentially sidelining a significant proportion of the workforce. A8

Mini-museums in Little India showcase shops' rich history

Eight heritage businesses will feature a storefront mini-museum in a wooden cabinet to showcase the rich history behind their ventures. The Street Corner Heritage Galleries aims to encourage appreciation for history and heritage in everyday spaces. The first run of the initiative was launched in Balestier in March 2020, and the Little India edition was launched yesterday. B1

Medvedev to meet Nadal in Aussie final

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is gunning for a second straight Grand Slam tennis title, after surviving an early scare against Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Australian Open final for the second year running. He is up against Spanish veteran Rafael Nadal, who wants a record 21st major win. B18&19

Watch brands are blinging out the big cat for Chinese New Year, often enlisting the help of artisans. Usually limited editions, these watches are also highly sought after by collectors. The Straits Times looks at some timepieces from watchmakers such as Ulysse Nardin (right) and Harry Winson to herald the arrival of the tiger.