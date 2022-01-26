THE BIG STORY

Singapore and Indonesia have concluded a set of agreements on three longstanding bilateral issues, including on aviation needs and safety, as they realign the boundary between their respective flight information regions (FIRs). Under the agreement, Singapore will manage parts of the realigned Jakarta FIR for the next 25 years.

SINGAPORE

It will be significantly tougher for cars to qualify for rebates when a new emission-based tax scheme kicks in as early as next year. The scheme is also likely to mean higher prices or fewer options for buyers if importers fail to source cleaner models. Currently, only the more efficient electric cars can meet this new standard.

SINGAPORE

Shoppers thronged Lim Chee Guan's Chinatown outlet to stock up on bak kwa ahead of Chinese New Year, forcing it to deploy more staff to ensure safe distancing was observed. Lim Chee Guan said in a Facebook post on Jan 11 that its signature sliced pork item and most of its barbecued products were sold out online. Several buyers said they queued for an hour.

BUSINESS

Singapore companies pursuing initial public offerings now have more options on where to go public. While this puts more pressure on the Singapore Exchange, as it comes when competition for quality listings is intensifying among global exchanges, local firms have grown stronger in terms of profitability, quality and growth potential.

LIFE

One gained 10kg of muscle to play an elite secret agent in a top-rated drama, while another has been attracting fans with his impressive physique. From actor Nam Goong-min to Cha Hyun-seung (right) of dating show Single's Inferno, South Korean hunks are sharing behind-the-scenes looks at how they got their muscles.

SPORT

Despite the pandemic, an eventful 2021 bodes well for the growth of the local e-sports scene. However, industry players agree much more is needed at all levels if Singapore is to catch up with more established nations to achieve its aim of becoming a global gaming and e-sports hub.