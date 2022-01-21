Must-reads

Updated
Published
4 min ago

THE BIG STORY

Local businesses more optimistic than a year ago

While many businesses in Singapore continue to be weighed down by the pandemic, they are clearly more optimistic than a year ago and are pushing towards a more digitalised future, according to the latest Singapore Business Federation's National Business Survey.

OPINION

What does the future hold for Workers' Party?

Will the Workers' Party (WP) gain more ground in the next general election and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition here? Opinion editor Grace Ho looks at political observer Derek da Cunha's book, in which he makes the case for why the WP must continue to position itself as politically moderate.

SINGAPORE

Dashboard being trialled to control fleet of police robots

A few taps on a mobile device may soon be all that is needed to deploy an entire fleet of police robots across the Republic. Orders would then be executed synchronously by the robots. The common robotics dashboard, meant to bring control of the bots under the Home Team onto a single platform, is now being trialled by the Singapore Police Force at Toa Payoh Transport Hub.

WORLD

Turbulence ahead for Thai ruling party

The departure of the powerful but controversial secretary-general of Palang Pracharat, Mr Thamanat Prompow (right), may spell trouble for Thailand's ruling party. The party is already fractured, and leads an increasingly fragile governing coalition. As many as 20 MPs will be leaving the party to join Mr Thamanat.

WORLD

Malaysia faces 'stagflation' risk to economic recovery

Malaysia's hope for a post-pandemic recovery could face several speed bumps, with inflation joining hands with weak domestic demand to raise the risk of "stagflation". Inflation is expected to come in at 2.5 per cent for last year, the second-highest level since 2015, and economists believe it will persist this year.

SPORT

Broadcast scene in flux but consumers may gain

The popularity of sports streaming services in recent years has led to changes in the local broadcast scene, with Fox Sports - a staple for years - ceasing operations last October. But observers say technology could lead to a drop in the value of media rights, with consumers ultimately benefiting.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top