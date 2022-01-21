THE BIG STORY

While many businesses in Singapore continue to be weighed down by the pandemic, they are clearly more optimistic than a year ago and are pushing towards a more digitalised future, according to the latest Singapore Business Federation's National Business Survey.

OPINION

Will the Workers' Party (WP) gain more ground in the next general election and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition here? Opinion editor Grace Ho looks at political observer Derek da Cunha's book, in which he makes the case for why the WP must continue to position itself as politically moderate.

SINGAPORE

A few taps on a mobile device may soon be all that is needed to deploy an entire fleet of police robots across the Republic. Orders would then be executed synchronously by the robots. The common robotics dashboard, meant to bring control of the bots under the Home Team onto a single platform, is now being trialled by the Singapore Police Force at Toa Payoh Transport Hub.

WORLD

The departure of the powerful but controversial secretary-general of Palang Pracharat, Mr Thamanat Prompow (right), may spell trouble for Thailand's ruling party. The party is already fractured, and leads an increasingly fragile governing coalition. As many as 20 MPs will be leaving the party to join Mr Thamanat.

WORLD

Malaysia's hope for a post-pandemic recovery could face several speed bumps, with inflation joining hands with weak domestic demand to raise the risk of "stagflation". Inflation is expected to come in at 2.5 per cent for last year, the second-highest level since 2015, and economists believe it will persist this year.

SPORT

The popularity of sports streaming services in recent years has led to changes in the local broadcast scene, with Fox Sports - a staple for years - ceasing operations last October. But observers say technology could lead to a drop in the value of media rights, with consumers ultimately benefiting.