The suspension of operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has been extended indefinitely, with air traffic still a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. The airport plans to resume T2 operations in phases in tandem with traffic recovery. Experts said they do not expect T2 to reopen within this year.

Malaysia's securities watchdog could not determine if anti-graft chief Azam Baki broke the law when he bought shares and warrants worth some RM1 million (S$322,600) in 2015. The issue has raised a huge outcry, with the opposition and parts of the ruling coalition asking him to step aside while a full probe is carried out.

River Hongbao will take place at Gardens by the Bay this year for the second time running, with live performances and amusement rides brought back. In-person festivities will begin on Jan 30 and last till Feb 6. The event is free but ticketed as part of crowd control measures. Up to 4,400 visitors for each time slot can enter the event grounds, compared with 2,000 last year.

About 2.2 million reusable masks in Temasek Foundation's latest free mask distribution drive have been collected by residents from vending machines. Temasek Foundation said it has also received close to 14,000 pre-orders for the masks. The free mask distribution is in its sixth run, with the latest drive starting from Jan 10.

While many proposals have been made on what should be in Budget 2022, which will be presented on Feb 18, taxation is central to three hot-button issues that need to be addressed. These are the goods and services tax, wealth taxes and tax policies for large multinational enterprises, according to associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Star Cruises owner Genting Hong Kong is close to filing for provisional liquidation after it was unable to secure funds to help it stay afloat, following an insolvency at its German subsidiary. It plans to file for provisional liquidation with courts in Bermuda unless it receives "credible proposals".