Regardless of when the goods and services tax (GST) is increased, the impact will be delayed for most households, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah told Parliament yesterday. With the $6 billion Assurance Package, the hike will effectively be staved off for five years for most households, and 10 years for lower-income ones.

A potential triple whammy looms: First, a faster pace of tapering by the US Federal Reserve, followed by higher interest rates, and then a shrinking of its balance sheet. When markets start to roll over, it could get ugly. The Fed can make bull markets, but can just as easily destroy them, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

A 57-year-old man with heart disease has received a heart from a genetically modified pig, in a groundbreaking procedure. It is the first successful transplant of a pig's heart into a human. The eight-hour operation took place in Baltimore last Friday. The patient, Mr David Bennett Sr of Maryland, was doing well on Monday, according to surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Centre.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt after he was filmed threatening to run down a security officer with his Bentley outside Red Swastika School yesterday. A video showed the driver inching his white car forward, pushing the security officer back. The security officer sustained minor injuries.

Actresses Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing star in The 355, an all-woman spy thriller. Chastain, who produced the movie and guided the casting, wanted to fill a gap in the male-dominated spy-thriller market as well as inspire young girls.

Prices of resale condominium units rose 10.3 per cent last year, underscoring the hot property market that triggered new cooling measures last month. In 2020, condo resale prices gained 1.4 per cent. This comes after resale prices rose last month by 1 per cent, marking the 17th straight month of growth.