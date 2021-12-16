THE BIG STORY

To cool the property market, the authorities have announced that from today, Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty rates will be raised, and the Total Debt Servicing Ratio threshold will be tightened. The Government will also increase public and private housing supply, and tighten the maximum amount a buyer can borrow from HDB.

WORLD

More than 57 million people in Asia and the Pacific have been severely affected by climate-related disasters this year, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said yesterday. South Asia has been the worst hit, with more than 18 million in India severely impacted by floods and cyclones.

SPORT

An emotional Sergio Aguero is "at peace" with his decision to end his 18-year football career after being diagnosed with a heart condition. The Barcelona and former Manchester City striker, 33, experienced chest pain and breathing difficulties during a match on Oct 30. "It's a decision that I made to preserve my health... I'm very proud of my career, it was a dream come true," he said.

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered his biggest parliamentary revolt since he came to power in 2019, after almost a third of his own MPs voted against his Omicron measures, dealing a heavy blow to his reputation and raising the possibility of an outright challenge to his leadership early in the new year.

OPINION

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to soft-soap India as a "great power, friendly nation and time-tested friend". For both leaders, strong bilateral ties have their uses in dealing with the United States and China, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SINGAPORE

A honey seller - Natural Wild Honey - which sells honey from Indonesia, has been claiming that taking 12 bottles of its product can turn a person from Covid-19 positive to negative in just 18 days. The Singapore Food Agency said it is aware of the claims and is investigating the company.