THE BIG STORY

Negotiations on the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement have been "substantially concluded" and it will likely come into force early next year. It is Britain's first digital agreement. Ms Kara Owen, the British High Commissioner to Singapore, said goods will be able to move quicker and cheaper to benefit the end consumer.

SINGAPORE

Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh describes America: A Singapore Perspective, a 200-page book that he co-edited, as a new compilation of essays on the United States that aims to tell the American story through Singaporean eyes faithfully, accurately and sympathetically - but also critically and in unsanitised fashion.

WORLD

All India Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee stands at the centre of a mounting debate on whether an alliance of regional leaders can be an alternative to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Fresh from her victory over the party in West Bengal, the 66-year-old is now pushing for a coalition of smaller parties without Congress, India's only other national party.

SINGAPORE

Nine Swedish multinational firms here have pledged to double their paid paternity leave benefits from two to four weeks, starting next year. The pledge is a step towards gender equality and creating a corporate culture that urges fathers to be there for their babies, announced the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore yesterday.

BUSINESS

Keppel Corp's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the firm's proposed acquisition of Singapore Press Holdings via a scheme of arrangement at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday.

At the EGM, 98.22 per cent voted in favour of the proposed acquisition.

LIFE

Scrambling to find the right present with just two weeks left to Christmas? The Straits Times rounds up stylish gift ideas for every type of person in your life. Gift a luxury lover a Dior 30 Montaigne Candle Set or a beauty aficionado a The Body Shop Share The Love Big Advent Calendar.