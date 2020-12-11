THE BIG STORY

Local healthcare sector offers close to 5,500 jobs

Nearly 5,500 job openings are on offer in Singapore's healthcare sector, with three in four of them being long-term positions. Close to 40 per cent of the long-term jobs available are in professional and executive roles such as nurses, allied health professionals, and finance and human resources executives.

THE BIG STORY

Merger of Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village proposed

The companies behind Cathay Cineplexes and Golden Village have entered into an initial agreement for a possible merger that would create the largest cinema operator here. Golden Village owner, Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings), and mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay, also aim to bring in new investors.

SPORT

Turning to sports to keep children engaged during school holidays

With overseas travel curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, parents are sending their restless children to a host of holiday outdoor activities and sports programmes.

While many providers have expanded their offerings to meet increased demand, there are also those who cannot do so owing to safe distancing rules and a cap on venue numbers.

OPINION

From little red dot to green habitat filled with wildlife

With more parks being planned around Singapore, the little red dot is fast transforming into a green habitat, and is on its way to becoming a "City in Nature". A love for nature can spark a love for nation, and loving the island's flora and fauna can form the heart of a Singapore identity, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

SINGAPORE

Record number of HDB resale flats sold for $1m or more

The number of Housing Board resale flats sold for $1 million or more each has hit a new high, following 13 transactions done last month, according to data from real estate portal SRX released yesterday. The 72 million-dollar flats sold from January to last month compare with 64 such units for the whole of last year.

LIFE

Christmas gifts perfect for a pandemic season

The Straits Times picks some of the most worthwhile gifts amid the pandemic this year. Retailers report strong consumer demand for fragrances, home and body products and loungewear, as shoppers, who are staying in more, seek to pamper themselves and make their homes more comfortable.