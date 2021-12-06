THE BIG STORY

As the Omicron coronavirus variant surfaces in more places, there is concern that it will evade a class of drugs that can help prevent a person from becoming very ill with Covid-19. Doctors and public health experts are watching closely to see whether Omicron will affect vaccine effectiveness and cause more severe disease and deaths.

WORLD

Campaigning gets under way today in Sarawak for elections in Malaysia's biggest and oldest state legislature that could have larger ramifications for the fluid national political landscape. Sarawak has 82 seats in its state assembly, and a crowded electoral field is expected, with multi-cornered contests in most seats.

SINGAPORE

Rare birds have been making landfall in Singapore in recent months, exciting birdwatchers keen on getting a glimpse of these unexpected visitors. At least seven unusual bird species have been spotted in Singapore since October. Their presence is unusual as Singapore is neither located within where they are usually found nor on their migration path.

SINGAPORE

Brothers Ahmad Sah Mohamad, 69, and Hamzah Mohamad, 66, are among former residents of Pulau Sudong who still weave a special kind of fishing trap - called "bubu" - and set them out at sea. This method of fishing has been used in Singapore for decades and the duo are among the last fishermen here keeping the craft alive.

BUSINESS

Singapore's business events sector will rebound to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, according to the industry's peak body. The industry association cited the string of high-profile international conferences last month and noted that it is "confident that 2022 should be a year of stabilisation, and 2023 a year of normalcy".

LIFE

Gone are the days when skateboarding was seen as a sport for rebellious, angry youth. Enrolment in skateboarding schools here has seen an uptick after the sport's inclusion at the Olympics this year. Coaches say the sport helps children stay fit and active, and teaches them life skills such as patience.