THE BIG STORY

Singapore yesterday reported its first Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant - one is a citizen and the other a permanent resident. The two, both fully vaccinated, arrived from Johannesburg on Wednesday and tested positive for the strain. The other 19 passengers on the flight have tested negative for Covid-19.

THE BIG STORY

Electricity prices for Singapore households are likely to rise further next year, say experts, as a global energy crisis hits home. While those on fixed-price plans are largely cushioned, factors, like rising fuel costs and market volatility, are likely to persist in the longer term to give some consumers a heftier bill.

SINGAPORE

Singapore's first Jewish museum, located in the Jacob Ballas Centre in Waterloo Street, was launched yesterday in a ceremony in its neighbour, the Maghain Aboth Synagogue. The Jews of Singapore Museum traces the community from its arrival soon after Singapore became a British colony till March this year, when a man was detained for planning a knife attack at the synagogue.

OPINION

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that when it comes to identity issues, the Government will play the role as a "fair, honest broker" in arbitrating between different points of view. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong asks what that role might look like, especially when it comes to contentious issues, and whether such a role is sufficient.

WORLD

How the Myanmar situation plays out could depend on Cambodia, the next Asean chair, and its premier Hun Sen. He made a surprise rebuke of the junta in October but, yesterday, he reportedly said he was ready to visit Myanmar, and that he was inviting its foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin to visit Cambodia next week.

SINGAPORE

Peacocks can be kept as pets in Singapore, the National Parks Board said yesterday, but owners must ensure that they are kept securely. It was responding to ST queries after a pet peacock attack on a three-year-old girl in Serangoon Garden, an incident NParks says it is investigating.