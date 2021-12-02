THE BIG STORY

Singapore's labour market is slowly recovering, with more people being employed and incomes rebounding, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower. The median incomes of residents rose above pre-Covid-19 levels this year, rebounding from last year, when they had regressed for the first time in 16 years.

THE BIG STORY

Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron Covid-19 variant or are considered high risk, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday. The ban applies to eight African countries but could be extended to other nations where the variant has been detected, he said.

WORLD

A 15-year-old boy in a Michigan high school fired a semi-automatic handgun his father had bought days earlier, killing three fellow students and hurting eight other people before he was arrested, officials said. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators were at a loss to explain what might have precipitated "an unspeakable and unforgivable" act of violence.

WORLD

A government clampdown on private tutoring companies in China in July has forced many of them to diversify. New Oriental Education and Technology, the country's largest agency, is venturing into e-commerce, with its founder Yu Minhong leading hundreds of teachers to sell farm products such as eggs on livestream.

SINGAPORE

A man who appealed against his sentence for duping women into having sex with him had his jail term increased, from 31/2 years to eight years and five months yesterday. De Beers Wong Tian Jun had pretended to be a sugar daddy agent and told his victims he needed to have sex with them to assess whether he should recommend them to his clients.

BUSINESS

Singapore is the most expensive Asian city to live in, with supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs driving inflation to its highest level in years, noted a report yesterday. The Economist Intelligence Unit report puts Singapore up two places in its index to joint second with Paris, and Tel Aviv at its top spot.