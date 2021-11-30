THE BIG STORY

Singapore and Malaysia are aiming to expand the land Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to include general travellers from mid-December, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Discussions will also start on piloting a sea VTL to allow Singapore cruise ships to call at Malaysian ports, said PM Lee after meeting his counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

WORLD

The Philippines yesterday kicked off a massive three-day vaccination drive as it tries to head off a surge that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could cause. The countrywide sweep aims to vaccinate nine million Filipinos, especially in rural and far-flung areas where vaccine access has been a problem.

WORLD

In Delhi, schools for multiple classes are reopening this week after being shut down for over a week as pollution worsened to the severe level, the worst on the Air Quality Index, around Diwali. While many parents want their children back in school to make up for learning losses, worries remain over pollution and Covid-19. India is yet to make a decision on vaccinating children.

SINGAPORE

Sexual assault survivors can now seek more support for their recovery through a free programme offered by counsellors and social workers through social service agency Care Corner's Project StART. It was piloted in January and will now be scaled up to offer counselling and support services to more clients.

SINGAPORE

Companies that employ migrant workers in Singapore will soon be able to buy primary care plans to cover their workers' healthcare costs.

The plans, ranging from $108 to $145 per worker a year, will be offered by four healthcare providers.

SPORT

New month, new ranking (No. 39 on Nov 4 ), new bank balance (over $70,000 won this month), new event (the world championships start on Dec 12) and new understanding of where his life is going - down an alluring and demanding path. The new Loh Kean Yew will still wear a smile, but he's no longer unheralded.