THE BIG STORY

Singapore is watching the new Covid-19 variant Omicron closely and may be forced to roll back the easing of some safety measures to tackle the disease, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. Omicron, dubbed a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, is a potentially more contagious Covid-19 strain.

WORLD

Appetite for plant-based meat alternatives is growing in Thailand, with the meatless alternatives finding their way into traditional Thai dishes. A tally by The Straits Times found at least 10 Thailand-based companies in the business with their Asian-style products. This will only continue to grow, say industry analysts.

WORLD

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of riot-hit Solomon Islands vowed yesterday to defy pressure to resign, saying the violence that swept the capital had been orchestrated by a few people with "evil intention" to topple him. Nervous residents in the riot-hit capital Honiara cleared trash from the streets yesterday as foreign peacekeepers were deployed to restore calm.

OPINION

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed at the People's Action Party's (PAP) convention that the public's "sacred trust" in the PAP Government had been painstakingly built up over the years. Opinion editor Grace Ho says the party now needs to empathise, inspire and seize a window of political opportunity.

SINGAPORE

Covid-19 patients with disabilities who are eligible to recover at home will be assigned a home recovery care manager, who will link them up with community services and resources, among other things. Telemedicine providers will also be informed of patients' disabilities so they can communicate with them via the most appropriate means.

BUSINESS

Shoppers in the United States spent slightly less online on Black Friday this year, with many venturing back to physical stores despite coronavirus fears. Shoppers' total outlay online during Black Friday was roughly US$8.9 billion (S$12.2 billion), less than the US$9 billion last year, said Adobe Analytics.