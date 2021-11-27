THE BIG STORY

Singapore yesterday joined a string of countries to restrict travel from several African nations after a heavily mutated coronavirus variant emerged in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. Scientists are racing to find out how deadly, transmissible, and capable of evading existing vaccines the B.1.1.529 mutant is.

As the world learns to live with Covid-19, it must first build the resilience to overcome the grave social and economic impact wrought by the pandemic thus far. This is a task that Asian and European countries, in partnership, are well positioned to take on, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

WORLD

A night curfew will be re-imposed in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after witnesses yesterday said Australian police began taking control of hot spots following three days of violent protests. The Ministry of Health said city clinics were closed and urged "all Honiara residents involved in arson, rioting, looting to please stop immediately" after its ambulances were stoned.

WORLD

Following a setback in Saturday's Melaka state election, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has found itself torn between working with Umno - whose Barisan Nasional coalition won 21 out of 28 seats - and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), its partner in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which took two seats.

SINGAPORE

A new showcase at The Arts House puts the spotlight on the 130 recipients of the Cultural Medallion, Singapore's highest arts accolade. Our Cultural Medallion Story showcases videos and newspaper articles about the visual artists, writers, musicians, dancers and more who have received the award.

SPORT

The Lion City Sailors' grand ambition to build a new stadium in Singapore could cost anything from above $100 million to $1 billion, say property experts and sports insiders. The Singapore Premier League football club are backed by the billions of Forrest Li, the founder of Garena and Shopee.