THE BIG STORY

Singapore's economy to grow by 5.5%: MAS survey

Singapore's economy will grow by 5.5 per cent next year, putting an end to the nation's worst recession ever, according to a survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The pace of growth can be even higher if successful vaccine deployment worldwide can effectively contain the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

THE BIG STORY

Couple charged with cheating FAS of over $600k

A deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, and his wife, Asya Kirin Kames, allegedly worked together to cheat the sporting body of more than $600,000 in total between 2016 and 2018. They were each charged with 45 counts of cheating yesterday.

WORLD

Halal issue will not hinder vaccine roll-out: Malaysia health chief

The Covid-19 vaccine need not be halal to be administered to Malaysians, said the country's top health official Noor Hisham Abdullah, allaying concerns of whether the vaccine can be used by Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian authorities have completed a study on the halal status of a potential vaccine being developed by Sinovac, and a fatwa will be issued soon.

WORLD

Women with key role in virus fight find spot on Forbes list

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (ranked No. 32) and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (ranked No. 37) were the female leaders who made it to this year's Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, which paid particular attention to women's roles in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

OPINION

Private health insurance practices need fixing

Before national health insurance costs spiral out of control, action should be taken on issues such as high management and distribution payments and the difficulty of changing insurers. Otherwise, healthcare may no longer be affordable for many, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

SINGAPORE

60 pre-school kids ill with salmonella or stomach flu

A pre-school in Newton that saw an outbreak of salmonella and stomach flu has engaged a new food supplier, as it emerged that 60 children aged between 18 months and six years have fallen ill. Kiddiwinkie Schoolhouse @ Newton said five of the 60 sick children are confirmed to have salmonella infection.