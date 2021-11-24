THE BIG STORY

About 5,000 new Housing Board (HDB) flats will be built on the Old Police Academy site in the Mount Pleasant area, with the first Build-To-Order project there to be launched within the next five years. Residential blocks will come with sky and roof gardens, along with lush greenery and pedestrian routes woven into the estate.

A migrant worker who was accused of faking a workplace injury to cheat his company was acquitted yesterday. Mr Kirpal Singh, 24, was charged on April 8, 2019, with making fraudulent claims for compensation and lying to an investigating officer, after he cut his thumb while operating a grinder on Feb 20 that year.

With just over two months to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, momentum for a diplomatic boycott is growing as Washington and its allies seek to put pressure on China over its alleged human rights abuses. Also driving calls for a boycott is the case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

A man accused of deliberately driving his car into a Christmas parade on Sunday in the US, killing five people, was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation that day. The suspect, Darrell Brooks (right), 39, faces five counts of first-degree homicide.

Inflation will run hot well into next year, but will be brought under control without much collateral damage. China's economic slowdown will prove temporary.

These were some highlights of associate editor Vikram Khanna's conversation last week with Dr Axel Weber, chairman of UBS.

Former national taekwondo coach Wong Liang Ming and the Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) have reached a settlement in their dispute over Wong's claims that the latter had defamed her. Both parties said yesterday that they have arrived at an "amicable resolution". The terms of the settlement remain confidential.