THE BIG STORY

To reduce the "lottery effect" for public housing units located in prime areas, the HDB yesterday launched a new development with 960 Build-To-Order flats in Rochor which come with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale. Buyers also face a 10-year minimum occupation period.

THE BIG STORY

To address job concerns, the labour movement must transform itself by working more directly with firms, expanding its outreach to serve more workers, and garner broader support from Singaporeans, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said at a National Trades Union Congress Conference yesterday.

WORLD

Strict new Covid-19 restrictions came into force in Beijing yesterday for all visitors, requiring negative tests and dramatically cutting domestic flights as the city gets ready to welcome thousands of international athletes at the Winter Olympics in February.

With less than 100 days to go to the games, China is bracing itself for a challenge to its zero-Covid strategy.

WORLD

There was no joint statement, but the virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday has delivered a win for business travel. China will roll out a "fast-track" channel for American businessmen, and the two sides will also relax visa restrictions on journalists.

OPINION

Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asean summit, perhaps as a gesture to mark the 30th anniversary of Asean-China dialogue relations. In Speaking of Asia, associate editor Ravi Velloor asks what the 10-member grouping could expect to hear in the face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader.

SINGAPORE

Many users of ride-hailing and food delivery app Grab in Singapore and the region faced intermittent disruption for the second day yesterday, making it one of the company's worst service failures.

A spokesman said the disruption was caused when Grab tried to run a planned upgrade to one of its systems.