THE BIG STORY

More Housing Board upgraders are snapping up condominiums in a buoyant property market, spurred by resale flat prices climbing faster than those for private housing. The robust HDB resale market has enabled them to upgrade more easily to private homes. Prices of HDB resale flats surged 9.1 per cent in the first nine months this year.

THE BIG STORY

The preliminary data for Pfizer's new antiviral pill sounds promising, said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), adding that it is awaiting further data before considering using the drug here. The drug was able to cut by 89 per cent the chances of hospitalisation or death in adults at risk of developing severe disease, said Pfizer.

SINGAPORE

Members of the Botanical Art Society (Singapore) create artworks based on close observations of the flora around them. Formed in June 2019, the group aims to promote interest in botanical art and greater understanding of what it is.

Though their works may be for pleasure, the group's artists and enthusiasts make no compromise on the one quality that distinguishes their craft from other floral paintings - accuracy.

THE BIG STORY

Beijing city said individuals who recently visited overland ports of entry on China's borders should avoid the Chinese capital, with the authorities concerned over the risk of Covid-19 transmission from abroad as they battle a month-long outbreak that saw more than 1,200 domestically transmitted cases showing symptoms.

SINGAPORE

Singapore has made progress in its war on diabetes but obesity and insufficient physical activity are still problems among the population, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday. The prevalence of obesity in Singapore across all ages rose from 8.6 per cent in 2017 to 10.5 per cent last year, he noted.

WORLD

Despite a court ruling intended to stop a call for royal reform, protesters gathered in Thailand yesterday to continue their push for change and protest against the judgment that labelled their movement a bid to overthrow the monarchy. The gathering was a clear indication of its intention to press on with its message.