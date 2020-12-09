THE BIG STORY

Singapore, China pledge to work together in new areas

As the relationship between Singapore and China evolves, the two countries are working together on new areas such as public health and coming up with ways to deepen connectivity, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday after the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation between Singapore and China.

Hosting next WEF meeting bodes well for Singapore

It would bolster the country's profile to host the World Economic Forum's (WEF) next annual gathering of global political and business leaders - an event that also bodes well for Singapore's ailing tourism and events sectors, said experts. The WEF Special Annual Meeting 2021 is slated to take place in May.

WORLD

India buys 1.6 billion vaccine doses: Report

India has bought 1.6 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is more than any other country, according to a global analysis. Using its massive manufacturing clout, it bought more doses than high-income countries, such as the United States and Britain, and more than the European Union as a whole.

SINGAPORE

New NUS college to admit first cohort in August

The National University of Singapore (NUS) officially launched the College of Humanities and Sciences yesterday. The new college, which will admit its first cohort of students in August, marks a major shift away from the traditional way of learning in separate disciplines.

SINGAPORE

Local study on impact of heat on workers, hawkers

Singapore is hot. But this does not mean nothing can be done about it. Local researchers keen to prove that the effects of heat can be tamed have embarked on a research project to study its impact on the health and work productivity of those with more physically intensive jobs, such as migrant workers and hawkers.

BUSINESS

Fintech has key role in post-pandemic world

Technology, and fintech in particular, has shown during the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic that it has a role to play in the reshaping of the post-Covid-19 world, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon (above) said at the Singapore FinTech Festival yesterday.