The 2.85 million people here with Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) will have a wider choice of specialist doctors on the panels of the seven insurers that offer such plans.

Patients, insurers, doctors and medical institutes with grievances can also turn to a new resolution platform set up yesterday.

A maid who was allegedly abused by her employer's mother-in-law is said to have grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the woman 26 times.

Zin Mar Nwe, a 26-year-old Myanmar national, allegedly murdered the 70-year-old woman around noon on June 25, 2018. The trial for the murder began yesterday.

Hong Kong is preparing for quarantine-free travel for up to 1,000 residents daily between the city and Guangdong province from next month, with an eye on global travel in the second quarter of next year. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that the top priority is to gradually resume cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the mainland for business and other urgent needs.

SingHealth and SGInnovate yesterday announced a three-year partnership to build and scale up health science innovations with artificial intelligence (AI). They are seeking to use AI and other emerging technologies to improve diagnostics and treatment, and enhance healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes.

The execution of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was stayed after he tested positive for Covid-19. This was revealed before a packed courtroom yesterday.

Nagaenthran was briefly brought to the dock before he was led away. He was scheduled to be hanged today for drug trafficking.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) technical director Joseph Palatsides has parted ways with the governing body after 21/2 years and will leave at the end of the year.

The Australian cited the pandemic, health and personal issues for his decision to quit prematurely. National Under-15 coach and Young Lions assistant coach Philippe Aw will be the interim replacement.