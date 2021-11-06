THE BIG STORY

About 100,000 public healthcare workers involved in the national response to the pandemic will receive a special award amounting to $4,000 each for their courage and invaluable work, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said. Mr Ong made the announcement at the National Medical Excellence Awards ceremony yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

As the weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate fell below one for the third day in a row yesterday, infectious diseases experts were cautiously optimistic about the easing of safe management curbs should the trend continue. However, they do not expect the relaxation of restrictions to come soon.

THE BIG STORY

Dozens of nations have signed up to deals to phase out coal and end fossil fuel finance at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, as pressure grows to halt the expansion of polluting energy that is warming up the planet. But some of the agreements failed to attract key nations, raising questions about the true impact of the deals.

WORLD

Italy has mostly succeeded in containing Covid-19 cases after being devastated early in the pandemic. But a recent outbreak in the north-eastern port city of Trieste shows how an unvaccinated minority can still threaten the greater public health and how difficult it can be to bring vaccine resisters into the fold.

WORLD

Skies over Delhi and surrounding areas hung heavy with smoke and the air quality turned "severe" - the worst tier on the Air Quality Index - a day after Diwali. This year, pollution levels started going up ahead of the festival as fireworks were lit despite a ban and due to seasonal farm fires, which coincide with the festivities every year.

SINGAPORE

A stretch of prime road will be fully pedestrianised as the Government looks to make the Civic District more people-friendly. Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge will be closed to motorists, allowing pedestrians to walk more easily between several attractions in the area.