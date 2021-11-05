THE BIG STORY

Singapore yesterday joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, an international coalition of countries, cities, regions and businesses that promotes the transition from coal to clean energy. Singapore's membership was announced by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

OPINION

The new prime location public housing (PLH) model makes public housing more equitable than the current system, says Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong. But before the new rules are extended to more flats in future, they should be tested against equity concerns from home owners' point of view.

SPORT

Singapore's top shuttler Loh Kean Yew is continuing his purple patch on the world circuit, stunning Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen 21-18, 21-13 in the opening round of the Hylo Open in Germany on Wednesday. Last week, the world No. 39 upset Malaysia's All-England champion Lee Zii Jia in the French Open first round, after winning the Dutch Open title on Oct 17.

SINGAPORE

Cash-on-delivery scams are becoming more common. Ninja Van said it has received 3,000 to 5,000 complaints a month this year, up from 500 to 800 a month last year. To raise awareness of such scams, the logistics firm is working with the police to distribute fliers ahead of the year-end shopping season.

BUSINESS

Kinder and more transparent workplaces can lead to better productivity and happier employees. A new study now shows that those traits also restrain staff from teaming up to steal, lie or engage in schemes that cause harm to companies. It will be an aid in the global battle against employee fraud.

LIFE

Italian gourmet fare from Da Paolo Gastronomia's outlet in Great World shopping mall leads the food picks in The Strait Times' weekend dining and entertainment guide. Other picks include a show by French pianist Cedric Tiberghien, new Marvel film Eternals and an online concert by Taiwan-based group Just Vocal Band.