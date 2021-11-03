THE BIG STORY

As Singapore heads towards a future with cleaner electricity, it is equipping the industry regulator with teeth to ensure there is no energy crunch. This means the Energy Market Authority (EMA) can now acquire, build, own and operate power infrastructure, after the law was amended in Parliament yesterday.

WORLD

The three major parties which form the Malaysian government - Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) - have failed in a bid to cooperate for the Melaka election later this month. PAS announced that it would contest the state election under the banner of Perikatan Nasional.

WORLD

Whistle-blower Frances Haugen has issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's Meta rebranding, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety.

The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to quit.

SINGAPORE

Should people be allowed to work as long as they want? This was one of the central questions raised at the debate on the Retirement and Re-employment (Amendment) Bill and Central Provident Fund (CPF) (Amendment) Bill. Not everyone will want to work longer but those who do should be able to, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho. B3

OPINION

Will inflation rip? Or will it pass? That is the question economists and policymakers are debating these days. The debate is raging mainly in the United States, and current trends support the inflation hawks who see prolonged price pressure as a clear and present danger, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

LIFE

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has become popular as it burns more calories in a shorter time than other types of workout, requires little equipment, and can be done anywhere. But experts say they have noticed an increase in injuries from HIIT during the pandemic. C1&2