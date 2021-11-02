THE BIG STORY

Singapore is working towards the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, as many European countries have done, while keeping the human cost as low as possible. And this means reopening will take "a little bit longer, a few months", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. "But I think we can get there," he added.

SINGAPORE

While most consumers will not see an immediate increase in electricity prices, they may see a rise in their electricity bills next year with energy prices increasing globally. Ninety-nine per cent of household consumers are on standard price plans with retailers or the regulated tariff rate.

WORLD

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scored a better-than-expected showing in Sunday's general election, leading Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to declare that he had won the trust of voters.

The final results, which were tallied yesterday, showed that the LDP had taken 261 seats, retaining the majority on its own in the 465-seat Lower House.

WORLD

Australia eased its international border restrictions for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely. Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, many greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen in months.

SINGAPORE

A new book on political cartoons will not be allowed to be sold or distributed here as the authorities have assessed that it contains objectionable content that denigrates religions. The Infocomm Media Development Authority said it has classified the book as objectionable under the Undesirable Publications Act.

BUSINESS

Hiring is under way this year for thousands of jobs in the banking sector especially in fast-growing areas like technology and wealth management. Major lenders in Singapore told The Straits Times they are tackling the stiff competition for workers to fill in-demand jobs through various initiatives to boost talent.