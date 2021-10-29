THE BIG STORY

The Singapore economy is set to grow at faster than its usual pace, with economic output already returning to its pre-pandemic level in the third quarter. While Covid-19 remains a lingering threat, the Monetary Authority of Singapore also expects rising inflation to pose challenges for Singapore's trade-driven economy.

THE BIG STORY

Instead of shuttling between pre-schools and early intervention centres, parents can soon enrol children with developmental needs in schools that provide both services. The Inclusive Support Programme, aimed at helping children aged three to six with medium-support needs, will be piloted at seven pre-schools by June next year.

WORLD

Three years ago, former premier Najib Razak's name was toxic, causing his Barisan Nasional coalition to lose the general election for the first time in Malaysia's history. But today he is enjoying renewed popularity and set for a political comeback, despite being convicted of corruption linked to the 1MDB scandal. In a Reuters interview last month, he indicated he will seek re-election to Parliament.

BUSINESS

Nanofilm Technologies International's founder Shi Xu was named Businessman of the Year at the 36th Singapore Business Awards yesterday, for his success in propelling Nanofilm's technology from lab to marketplace. The annual awards celebrate corporate leaders who have made their mark in their industries.

SINGAPORE

The apex court rebuked Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin and his two children over unnecessary litigation yesterday in dismissing their appeal against an order to return US$19.02 million ($25.6 million) they had transferred from a related company. The Lims were ordered to pay legal costs of $42,000 on an indemnity basis.

LIFE

Every Halloween, costumes are inspired by a new hit TV show or movie that gripped the world that year. While this year's Halloween will be more muted because of Covid-19 restrictions, discover some last-minute costume ideas you can pull together and chase the stay-home scaries away.