THE BIG STORY

Asean leaders meet for summit without Myanmar

Asean leaders convened their annual summit for the first time without Myanmar yesterday after its military junta boycotted the event in protest at being excluded. The virtual meetings chaired by Brunei continued in Myanmar's absence amid a deepening political crisis there following the Feb 1 military coup. A1

WORLD

Hong Kong to scrap most quarantine exemptions

The Hong Kong government has decided to tighten loopholes in existing quarantine rules for overseas and mainland travellers. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said her government would soon remove most exemptions that currently allow some groups to skip mandatory hotel quarantine stays of up to 21 days. A10

Muis issues guidance on wearing tudung in the workplace

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has released official guidance stating that while the tudung is a religious requirement for Muslim women, they may make adjustments to the attire where needed.

These can be made to comply with certain workplace requirements, such as dress codes, said Muis yesterday. A7

OPINION

The go-go property market does not have legs

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the go-go property market does not have legs, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. The writing on the wall points to a disconnect between property prices and income growth, stretched valuations, increasingly unfriendly interest rates going forward, worsening demographics and rising policy risks. A17

SINGAPORE

Dengue cases expected to rise at the end of the year

Dengue cases here are expected to increase at the end of the year as the Aedes mosquito population grows, the National Environment Agency warned. And with more people staying in and working from home, there is greater exposure to the mosquitoes which feed in the day, leading to a potentially higher risk of transmission. B3

BUSINESS

S'pore's factory output fell 3.4% in September

Singapore's factory output fell last month, snapping 10 consecutive months of growth, on the back of weaker biomedical production. Manufacturing output fell 3.4 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a revised 11 per cent increase in August. B7