THE BIG STORY

World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore next year

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Singapore instead of Switzerland next year, as the Covid-19 pandemic will make it difficult to ensure the health and safety of participants in Europe, WEF president Borge Brende said in an e-mail yesterday.

OPINION

Politics and fears over Covid-19 vaccine

Nationalist sentiments are being injected into scientific debates about the approval process for the Covid-19 vaccine. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at how this is stoking the rise of anti-vax sentiments.

WORLD

Japan and South Korea battle third wave of coronavirus infections

Osaka and Hokkaido in Japan have turned to nurses from the Self-Defence Forces for help amid a severe manpower crunch in the face of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. In South Korea, the President has urged the authorities to ramp up contact tracing as daily infections spiral upward.

THE BIG STORY

Chinese Foreign Minister calls for reset in Sino-US ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for Beijing and Washington to resume talks and reset relations, ahead of the inauguration of United States President-elect Joe Biden. Addressing the US-China Business Council, Mr Wang said the most urgent task for both countries was a smooth transition of ties. A6

SINGAPORE

Singapore an early believer in India's potential, says PM Lee

Singapore was an early believer in India's immense potential, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday at the launch of a book on Singapore-India relations, titled India On Our Minds. The 380-page book features 50 essays by Singaporeans, including Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

BUSINESS

Singtel, Sea shares soar on news of digital bank licence

Investors gave a big thumbs-up to the winners of the Republic's digital full bank licences, sending the share prices of Singtel and Sea to historical highs. Singtel's shares rose as much as 11 per cent yesterday, while New York-listed Sea's shares rose 8.3 per cent last Friday to a record high of US$198.78 apiece.