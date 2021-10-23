THE BIG STORY

Australia plans to set up a travel bubble with Singapore next week that is expected to allow quarantine-free entry to those fully vaccinated from next month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison signalled that the bubble could be in place by Nov 23 and will initially apply to international students and business travellers.

THE BIG STORY

A designated parking space will be set up in Bukit Batok for people driving into Singapore from Malaysia, along with a tracking system to ensure they head straight to the facility. Singapore's Ministry of Transport is looking to procure a tracking system that can track a maximum of 2,000 vehicles at any one point in time.

THE BIG STORY

The 17-year-old boy who died from a fall from height three months after he was charged with drug trafficking was treated fairly by its officers, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). It added that he was subjected to medical examinations on Feb 4 and June 23, and on both occasions, the doctors did not detect any issues of concern.

WORLD

The United States would come to Taiwan's defence and has a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own, US President Joe Biden has said, though the White House later said there was no change in policy towards the island.

Taiwan has complained of mounting military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty.

SINGAPORE

As the Covid-19 death toll rose in recent weeks, funeral service providers here have had to handle more complicated procedures owing to infection control measures. These measures also affect how bereaved families can conduct the last rites or bid a final farewell to their loved ones, said the providers.

BUSINESS

Singapore staff Chipmaker Micron Technology aims to hire hundreds of research and development and manufacturing engineers here in the coming years to bolster its growth plans. Micron employs around 8,000 people in Singapore across its three fabrication plants and a test and assembly facility.