THE BIG STORY

Singapore is taking steps to ensure that its electricity supply remains secure and reliable amid a global fuel crunch that has seen widespread power outages elsewhere. Among other measures, the Energy Market Authority will establish standby fuel facilities that power generation companies can draw on to generate electricity.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore has moved up one notch to second place in a global ranking of how well countries attract, develop, support and retain talent - behind Switzerland but ahead of the US. The Global Talent Competitiveness Index, which covers 134 countries, is published by business school Insead and non-profit research body Portulans Institute.

WORLD

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile from a submarine, amid Seoul-led discussions aimed at resuming nuclear talks. The US Indo-Pacific Command urged the North to "refrain from any further destabilising acts". China called on relevant countries to "think from a broad perspective, maintain restraint and make efforts to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean peninsula".

SINGAPORE

A giant outdoor video projection that takes up an entire wall of the Mandarin Orchard hotel will be the highlight of this year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up. The bigger light-up is meant to symbolise hope and resilience, as businesses along the shopping strip yearn for a return to normalcy, said the Orchard Road Business Association.

OPINION

Broken supply chains and higher inflation may be here to stay, says associate editor Vikram Khanna, who adds that there are no easy solutions to either problem and consumers will have to live with delays in deliveries, fewer choices and higher prices for the foreseeable future.

BUSINESS

Most Singapore life insurers have little or no exposure to China property bonds, in the face of the debt crisis at Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande Group and its ripple effects on Chinese developers, according to market players. The overall debt exposure is very small, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore.