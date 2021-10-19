THE BIG STORY

Singapore has taken neither a "zero-Covid" nor a "living with Covid" approach. Said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung: "Some may feel that this middle-of-the-road approach is unclear, and may even appear to be a 'flip-flop'. But it has helped us avert the massive deaths that many countries have suffered from."

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) expanded at a faster pace last month from August, helped by growth in both electronics and non-electronics shipments that defied concerns over supply chain disruption and the slowing growth in top trade partner China. Nodx rose by 12.3 per cent last month.

WORLD

Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to allow those conducting essential business to resume travelling between the two countries.

This was disclosed by the foreign ministers of the two countries yesterday in Jakarta. They said they also agreed to expedite negotiations on their maritime borders and shared views on Asean's firm stance against the military regime in Myanmar.

WORLD

As a woman was being raped on a train near Philadelphia last Wednesday, riders watched, failed to intervene and did not call 911, the authorities said. Though there were not "dozens of people" there at the time, a superintendent said, there were enough that, "collectively, they could have (got) together and done something".

SINGAPORE

Eight coroner's inquiries that were earlier concluded were reopened over allegations that the investigation officer who handled the cases had forged statements from people, including family members of the dead. The court heard that the cases involved the officer whose alleged offences came to light after investigations.

SPORT

Local billionaire Peter Lim and his son Kiat Lim have joined forces with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the soft launch of ZujuGP, a digital platform to connect the football industry including fans, club owners, players, agents and scouts.