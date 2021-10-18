THE BIG STORY

Plans are under way to build at least seven more nursing homes over the next two years in housing estates like Tampines and Punggol, in a move to increase such facilities. These are part of efforts to beef up Singapore's eldercare support system in the face of a greying population, the Ministry of Health told The Straits Times.

The Malaysian government will dish out doses of discomfort to those who do not have valid reasons to refuse a Covid-19 vaccination, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. The pain points, he said, would go beyond just being unable to dine in at restaurants or enter shopping centres.

BUSINESS

The pandemic has upended many industries here, so it is no great surprise to see plenty of upheaval in the staid corridors of the 100-year-old pawnbroking industry.

Customers have become markedly more risk-averse over the past two years and are taking out fewer loans while the sector has had to embrace digitalisation and modernise its systems.

OPINION

When United States President Joe Biden took office, American importers had hoped for relief from tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in 2018. US correspondent Charissa Yong says the instrument has been wielded as a multipurpose tool even as the Biden administration develops new ones to counter Chinese trade practices.

BUSINESS

Evergrande Group's chief executive is holding talks in Hong Kong with investment banks and creditors over a possible restructuring and asset sales, two people said, as the Chinese developer battles against default on more than US$300 billion (S$404 billion) in debts.

SPORT

Seven Malaysia Super League titles were special for Hariss Harun during his time with Johor Darul Takzim but he considers earning his first Singapore Premier League (SPL) crown with the Lion City Sailors "sweet". The Lions captain's next target is to capture a second AFF Suzuki Cup before he retires.