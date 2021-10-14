THE BIG STORY

The number of individuals receiving financial aid from ComCare, a key social safety net for the low-income in Singapore, was the highest in its last financial year since it was set up in 2005. ComCare disbursed $236 million in financial aid in its last financial year, a 56 per cent jump from the $151 million the year before.

OPINION

Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, there has been a massive rollback of women's rights. In Speaking Of Asia, associate editor Ravi Velloor says that although no single country has the clout to tell the Taliban what to do, combined pressure from a few key ones - the US, Pakistan and China - can possibly make a difference.

WORLD

The US is deeply conflicted along political and racial lines, while Singapore stands out as one of the least divided societies despite its ethnic and religious diversity, according to a survey. It found that political divisions were viewed as one of the largest sources of conflict in societies across 17 advanced economies, even more than tensions between those of different races or religions.

SINGAPORE

A review of the circumstances of the arrest of a teen is under way following the death of the 17-year-old, who had been on a drug trafficking charge. Justin Lee, who was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau officers on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.

SINGAPORE

In total, the 91 foundations in Singapore spent over $264 million in their latest financial year to support a variety of causes. An expert said the growing number of the very wealthy and a growing interest in philanthropy are driving the rise in the number of foundations set up in the past decade.

BUSINESS

Asiaciti Trust, a Singapore-based offshore services provider, reportedly helped hundreds of clients set up and manage trusts and shell companies in secrecy jurisdictions. Experts tell The Straits Times that while shell companies tend to have a bad name, the use of such companies is not in itself unlawful.