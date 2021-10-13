THE BIG STORY

A pragmatic approach in implementing rules for vaccination differentiation in hawker centres and coffee shops will be adopted from today. There is no need for coffee shops to implement a single access point or mandatory access points, or fence up their premises, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said.

OPINION

It is no surprise that the world's super-rich buy Picassos, luxury yachts and private jets. What is more interesting is that many of them hide these assets in shell companies that make it difficult to know who the true owners are. Associate editor Vikram Khanna examines questions about financial secrecy that the Pandora Papers raise.

WORLD

China will set up a 1.5 billion yuan (S$315 million) fund to finance efforts to protect biodiversity, a move experts say will help address gaps in funding such efforts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced this yesterday during the leaders' summit of the UN Conference of Biodiversity, also known as COP15, in Kunming.

WORLD

South Korean series Squid Game - set to be Netflix's biggest hit yet - is not officially available in China, where the streaming platform is blocked, but that has not stopped Chinese viewers from catching the show - with each episode lasting an hour - on streaming websites and through virtual private networks.

SINGAPORE

Using an access card he created for units at the Scotts Square condominium, a building manager entered residents' homes and stole $28,000 in cash and three Hermes handbags totalling about $86,000. Teh Jiahe pleaded guilty to three counts of theft. Two other counts linked to two apartments will be considered during sentencing.

SINGAPORE

French technology firm Thales announced that it had won a contract to replace and install 1,350 fare gates at MRT stations here over the next seven years. Thales will also provide gates for the upcoming Jurong Region Line, which is expected to be operational in 2029.