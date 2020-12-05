THE BIG STORY

MAS grants digital bank licences to 4 players

Singapore will have four digital banks that enable customers to tap a greater variety of banking options from early 2022. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday awarded digital full bank licences to the Grab-Singtel consortium and tech giant Sea. Like traditional banks, these players will provide retail customers services such as opening accounts, deposits and debit and credit cards.

OPINION

Retuning the talk on S'pore's successes, failures

Although there is nothing wrong with highlighting Singapore's achievements, officials should not fear discussing failures too. Facing up to one's shortcomings is usually more productive, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

THE BIG STORY

Services on TEL disrupted for 5 hours by signalling fault

Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were disrupted for five hours yesterday morning due to a signalling fault. In a Facebook post in the afternoon, rail operator SMRT said the fault was caused by a software glitch in the signalling system's network component. As a result, the component had to be reconfigured before the system could be reset.

WORLD

Biden, Obama, Bush ready to publicly get virus vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden (right), as well as former US presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, are volunteering to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera if it will help promote public confidence. Mr Biden also pledged to retain the United States' top adviser on the pandemic, Dr Anthony Fauci, when he takes office next month.

BUSINESS

Slump in retail sales eases slightly in October

The slump in retail sales eased in October, although most segments still registered double-digit decline, according to data released by the Department of Statistics yesterday. Takings at the till dropped 8.6 per cent compared with October last year, an improvement from the revised 10.7 per cent fall in September.

SPORT

Albirex Niigata coach Keiji Shigetomi and Tampines Rovers counterpart Gavin Lee have won the Singapore Premier League (SPL) as assistants. Today, one of them will lead his team to the title - this time as the top man. Albirex lead the table on 29 points, one ahead of Tampines.