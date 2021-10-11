THE BIG STORY

Students and staff under quarantine order can return to school from today if they feel well and get a negative antigen rapid test result for Covid-19 the day before. From today, the Health Ministry will also issue a seven-day health risk warning to students in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

WORLD

As Singapore takes concerted steps to open travel lanes with more places where people can travel to and from without quarantine, The Straits Times takes a look at the Covid-19 situation in nine of the countries that have established Vaccinated Travel Lanes with Singapore recently, including South Korea and the United States.

WORLD

The Taliban has warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing at a mosque raised further questions about its grip on power. As mourners in Afghanistan buried their dead, a Taliban delegation told US officials in Doha that any weakening of its government could cause "problems for the people".

SINGAPORE

More people appear to be crying out for help amid the pandemic, going by the number of cases handled by the three community-based centres that specialise in delivering services relating to family violence. Care Corner Project StART, Trans Safe Centre and Pave handled 1,103 new cases in the financial year ending in March, a 14 per cent increase.

SINGAPORE

More tertiary students are using paid services costing as little as $45 to get their essay assignments and exam projects done for them. Checks by The Straits Times found that these services are easily available on online platforms like Carousell and are also offered by fellow students in universities and polytechnics for a fee.

SPORT

Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course has retained its No. 1 spot in the Golf Digest magazine's 2021-2022 biennial rankings for Singapore golf courses. It beat the Millennium-Peirce combination at Singapore Island Country Club's New Course to head the standings for the fifth straight edition since 2013.