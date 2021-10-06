THE BIG STORY

The average waiting time for ongoing Build-To-Order (BTO) flats is between four and five years, even after taking into account delays brought about by the pandemic, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee. For BTO projects launched this year and last year, estimated waiting times range between three and 5½ years.

WORLD

Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence zone on Monday. The island would defend itself if its democracy is threatened, she added.

SINGAPORE

Three Singapore Airlines (SIA) planes - two Airbus A380s and a Boeing 777-200 - were towed on Monday night from Changi Airport to Changi Exhibition Centre, where they will be stripped for parts in a process taking two months. The airline's engineering arm, SIA Engineering, will dismantle the planes. This marks the first time that SIA is scrapping aircraft locally.

WORLD

A Singapore-based company, Asiaciti Trust, has surfaced in the massive leak of confidential financial information dubbed the Pandora Papers. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it "is examining the information from these latest reports and will conduct supervisory follow-up as warranted".

SINGAPORE

Several qualified candidates were considered for the role of chief executive of the Early Childhood Development Agency, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has said. He said Mr Tan Chee Wee, the first inspector-general in the Singapore Armed Forces, was assessed to be the most suitable.

LIFE

Some aesthetic doctors here say they will continue offering the CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment despite a lawsuit filed by former supermodel Linda Evangelista, who claimed she was disfigured after the procedure more than five years ago. However, some doctors say the side effect is rare.