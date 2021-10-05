THE BIG STORY

A law against foreign interference was yesterday endorsed after a 10-hour airing in Parliament, three years after it was first raised and three weeks after the extensive, hotly debated Bill was tabled. It aims to tackle foreign meddling in domestic politics conducted through the use of local proxies and hostile information campaigns.

OPINION

The decision by the United States in 2018 to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran was a huge strategic error and left behind a complete void. Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at why US plans to revive negotiations come too late and offer too little to tackle Teheran's threat to other Middle East countries.

WORLD

Hours after being elected by Parliament yesterday, Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will call a general election on Oct 31. The Diet will be dissolved at the end of an extraordinary session on Oct 14 for the election, just a week before four-year Lower House lawmaker terms expire on Oct 21. Many had expected the election only in early November.

TECH

Singapore still has some way to go in getting people and businesses to be more active in tapping online platform services, according to a study released yesterday by a new think-tank founded by local tech company Grab. The study found that 36 per cent of consumers here avidly use online platforms such as Gojek, Grab, Lazada and Shopee.

BUSINESS

Sats chief executive Alex Hungate will join super app Grab as chief operating officer after he leaves the ground-handling and in-flight catering firm in December. Grab confirmed yesterday that Mr Hungate will be assuming his new role on Jan 4 after a decade at Sats, where he has been chief executive from 2014.

SPORT

Despite little interest by the Vietnamese public amid Covid-19, the delayed 2021 SEA Games are set to go ahead next year, with mid-May being the likely slot. But if the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand are postponed from March, the SEA Games could then be moved up a little.