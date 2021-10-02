THE BIG STORY

The resale prices of Housing Board flats climbed for the sixth consecutive quarter to exceed their previous peak in the second quarter of 2013, flash estimates showed yesterday. HDB said it will also offer more than 4,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats next month, and is on track to launch about 17,000 BTO flats this year.

OPINION

Group of 20 (G-20) panel co-chairs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Lawrence H. Summers write that the world needs a basic reset in international cooperation to avoid blundering into another pandemic with catastrophic human and economic costs. The current system is too fragmented and underfunded.

THE BIG STORY

Registration for the election that will determine who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte next year and steer the Philippines through a post-Covid-19 world began yesterday, with boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao first off the blocks to file his candidacy. The campaign season will last until May 9, when the elections will be held.

WORLD

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that bans on international travel will be lifted next month, a month ahead of schedule. "Australia will be ready for take-off very soon," he said yesterday. But with daily Delta cases in the south-east of the nation near record highs, Australia still faces nervous times ahead.

BUSINESS

A new programme is under way to help local companies develop sustainability capabilities so they can better seize opportunities in the green economy. Enterprise Singapore is setting aside up to $180 million for the Enterprise Sustainability Programme, expected to benefit at least 6,000 enterprises over four years.

SPORT

Singapore's men's team lost 3-0 to Iran yesterday at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha to finish sixth overall, an improvement from the 2019 edition, where they ended eighth. The women's team had retained their bronze on Thursday after losing to South Korea in the semi-finals.