THE BIG STORY

Singapore is seeking to grow the market for green investments, with a new office set up to accelerate sustainable financing. The Green Bonds Programme Office - which comes under the Ministry of Finance - will work with statutory boards and develop a framework for green bond programmes, and manage investor relations.

THE BIG STORY

The Covid-19 numbers released daily are quite troubling, but senior health correspondent Salma Khalik says these figures do not paint the full picture and can still dampen spirits. Transiting to living with Covid-19 might be easier if people are not being bombarded - and frightened - by numbers every night, she adds.

WORLD

The Malaysian government has made vaccination mandatory for all federal civil servants ahead of a planned reopening of the economy this month. The Public Service Department (PSD) said those who refuse the jab without any medical exemptions would be subject to disciplinary action. Nearly 98 per cent of federal civil servants had completed their vaccination to date, PSD said.

OPINION

There is a newfangled cloak and dagger world with unknown operators using shady means to spread misinformation, to derail opponents or just create traffic for profit. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says it is a cat-and-mouse game, and digital sleuthing is needed to sniff out, stamp out and outwit such operations.

SINGAPORE

All Singapore passengers aged 12 and above who book a Royal Caribbean cruise from today will need to be fully vaccinated when they set sail. This requirement will apply only to all new bookings made from today, said the cruise operator . Those who have booked a cruise before today can still sail even if they are not fully jabbed.

BUSINESS

Food distributing company X-Inc group has launched a culinary hub consisting of kitchen spaces, warehousing and more to help players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry share resources and reduce overhead costs. The hub also provides facilities for ideation and product testing.