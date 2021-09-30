THE BIG STORY

Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, 64, was yesterday elected by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as its choice for the next prime minister. He will be sworn in next Monday when the Diet convenes to choose Mr Yoshihide Suga's successor, in a vote that is merely procedural given the LDP coalition's majority.

WORLD

Large parts of the world are facing the equivalent of a famine when it comes to vaccine equity, says United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) chief Achim Steiner. Vaccine inequity is self-defeating, he warned, because if the rest of the world does not get access to vaccines, the pandemic will keep coming back.

THE BIG STORY

Nature is not, and cannot be, a passive victim of economic development, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday at the Ecosperity Week sustainability conference. Nature helps to make city life more liveable and contributes to mankind's fight against climate change, he said, urging delegates to take a fresh perspective on the natural environment.

SINGAPORE

A housewife who abused her two daughters, aged six and 10, breaking the older child's front teeth, was yesterday sentenced to three years' jail. Her offences came to light when her husband returned home and found his daughter's teeth broken. The abuse continued while investigations were ongoing and she was out on bail.

OPINION

There has been a flurry of initiatives by the United States to renew engagement with Asia, including Vice-President Kamala Harris' visit to Singapore. Associate editor Ravi Velloor says it is time for Beijing to put forth fresh selling points, and looks at what these could be, as Asia awaits a response to these developments.

SPORT

Singapore's demonstration of the robustness and efficiency of its Covid-19 protocols over the past year at several high-profile sports events here plus its high vaccination rate gave it the edge over Thailand in winning hosting rights to December's 10-team Suzuki Cup football tournament.