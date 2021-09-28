THE BIG STORY

As Covid-19 cases climb, concerns about catching the virus are growing among people in Singapore. Nearly half of those polled in an online survey of 1,000 respondents have cut back on physical activities. Some 73 per cent dine out less often. The poll was conducted from Sept 20 to Sept 22.

SINGAPORE

About 160,000 eligible Singaporeans will receive $100 worth of grocery vouchers next month to relieve household expenses amid the pandemic. All Singaporeans aged 21 and above this year who live in one-and two-room Housing Board flats and do not own more than one property are eligible for the vouchers.

LIFE

With pre-pandemic leisure travel still a distant dream, tour operators continue to come up with immersive, back-to-nature getaways. The Straits Times tries out two of them, with journalist Clara Lock going off the grid to learn survival skills such how to start a fire without matches, gather materials to build a shelter and saw wood, among other things.

TECH

One firm believes a software it has developed, funded by a Cyber Security Agency of Singapore innovation initiative, could help operators of critical infrastructure detect and plug security issues, even without expertise. X.act can simulate new and known cyber attacks and tactics, and create a fix that can be tapped immediately.

BUSINESS

Singapore banks do not have any exposure to troubled Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande. That is the message being put out by the three local banks as the Shenzhen-based property company faces potential bankruptcy, and is weighed down by some US$300 billion (S$405.8 billion) in debt.

LIFE

Radio veteran, singer, club DJ and writer Chris Ho died of stomach cancer yesterday morning. He was influential in the Singapore music scene, and his death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and colleagues in the media and entertainment industry.