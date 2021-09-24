THE BIG STORY

Victims of family violence will find it easier to get help and better protection against their abusers, if recommendations released by a task force yesterday are accepted. Proposals include letting third parties apply for personal protection orders for those experiencing violence even without their consent.

Singaporeans recognise the benefits of globalisation, and think it boosts the economy, a study on national identity and pride has found. But those who are more vulnerable worry about their jobs going to newcomers. Singaporeans also said they are most proud of the healthcare system, cleanliness and the Singapore Armed Forces.

WORLD

It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorised: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true.

In a half-dozen studies published over the past weeks, Moderna's vaccine appeared to be more protective than Pfizer's vaccine months after immunisation.

OPINION

In tandem with China's common prosperity campaign, there is a drive to clean up the gaming, culture and entertainment industries. Global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi says the motivation of the government seems to be to create a healthy environment for young people, but may stifle creativity.

SPORT

The District Court yesterday ordered Singapore's top marathoner Soh Rui Yong to pay former teammate Ashley Liew $180,000 for defamation. The legal dispute began in June 2019 and centred on Soh disputing Liew's account of the latter's act of fair play during the 2015 SEA Games marathon here.

SINGAPORE

Thirty hawker centres here will boost their digital presence by setting up their own Facebook pages, through which residents and organisations will be able to make group buys. Several online food delivery platforms are also trialling a scheme in which consumers can mix and match food items across hawker stalls for bundle orders.