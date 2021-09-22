THE BIG STORY

Singapore is embarking on a new way to fund infrastructure projects, selling bonds to raise a total of $2.6 billion in its first issuance under a new law. Both institutional and retail investors can bid in the Sept 28 auction for the Singapore Government Securities (Infrastructure) bonds.

Businesses welcomed changes to the snap work-from-home regime, noting the revised rules would reduce disruption to work operations should there be Covid-19 cases among employees. This was after the Ministry of Manpower announced several changes to the existing snap WFH regime on Monday.

SINGAPORE

An online resource portal for those with dementia and their caregivers as well as a new app that helps with the early detection of symptoms have been launched.

This is in conjunction with World Alzheimer's Day yesterday. The launch kicks off a month-long calendar of events and activities dedicated to raising awareness and challenging the stigma of dementia.

WORLD

With an "improved electoral system" where only patriots rule, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said, the government will be more efficient when it comes to solving the housing crunch. She went on to say that with the policy changes instituted by the current government, "we are now tackling the problem of land supply".

OPINION

Every year since 2003, many governments around the world have eagerly awaited the World Bank's report on "Doing Business". But the report is unfit for the post-Covid-19 world and the scrapping of its publication last week should not come as a surprise, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

LIFE

Young people are often shocked or in denial when told they have arthritis because they think it affects only the aged. However, ankylosing spondylitis, an arthritic condition, can set in at any age and usually affects those who are 20 to 45 years old. ST takes a look at the condition and how one can live with it.