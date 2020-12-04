THE BIG STORY

Nominal median income of S'pore residents dips

The incomes of Singapore residents took a hit not felt since 2004 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Manpower. The nominal median income of residents - Singaporeans and permanent residents - dipped 0.6 per cent to $4,534 over the year to June, down from $4,563 last year.

THE BIG STORY

S'pore disappointed at UN reclassification of cannabis

The Singapore Government has registered its disappointment at a United Nations commission's reclassification of cannabis as a less dangerous drug. The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted on Wednesday to remove cannabis for medicinal purposes from a category of the world's most dangerous drugs.

THE BIG STORY

Spize fined $32,000 over food poisoning

Caterer Spize and related company Spize Events were fined $32,000 in total yesterday over a mass food poisoning incident that made more than 60 people sick and killed an auxiliary police officer. The Attorney-General's Chambers and the Singapore Food Agency said the firms were convicted of 14 offences related to the November 2018 incident.

WORLD

US now has more than 100k Covid-19 patients in hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals has surpassed 100,000 for the first time, nearly double the number during the first wave of the coronavirus. With hospitals in some places nearing capacity, and if states are unable to curb the surge of new cases, experts said that the health system in the country could soon be overwhelmed.

BUSINESS

DHL increasing its workforce in S'pore

Logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group is increasing its workforce in Singapore. DHL Express, with a workforce of 1,600 here, has hired 57 permanent staff in the past few months, ahead of a surge in delivery and shipment volumes expected during the year-end holiday season.

LIFE

JeweLuxe festival going to the heartland this year

For the first time since it started in 2017, home-grown jewellery and timepiece festival JeweLuxe will do without its lavish tent at Ngee Ann City that hosts fashion shows, keen collectors and jewellery houses from all over the world. Instead, the event will now go to the heartland.