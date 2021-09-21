THE BIG STORY

A single random Covid-19 case in the workplace will no longer lead to a blanket 14-day work-from-home requirement for all staff. Starting tomorrow, a snap work-from-home regimen will be implemented only if three or more employees working in the same premises test positive for Covid-19 within a period of seven straight days.

The company behind a marketing campaign that got people to dress up as clowns and hang around outside primary schools has apologised for the panic caused. The director of Speech Academy Asia said the firm's marketing team had been sent to different parts of Singapore to promote its courses on public speaking.

LIFE

While the thrills and spills of Formula One have eluded us for a second year, you can still get your motorsport fix, thanks to the burgeoning go-kart scene. Last month, The Karting Arena opened its second track at the Arena Country Club in Jurong, which boasts 11 turns across a 700m-long circuit and caters to both leisure karters and professionals.

WORLD

The current Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian province during this year's summer vacations has dealt a major blow to the travel industry in China. Though officials predicted the situation would be under control before end-September, the outlook now seems bleaker. Tour operators are already bracing themselves for lacklustre travel figures.

TECHNOLOGY

Consumers previously drowned in multiple website logins are now increasingly using Singpass to log in to the online services of private-sector firms. As at last month, more than 300 such firms were using Singpass to authenticate the online access of their customers, a 50 per cent increase from March this year.

SINGAPORE

Nine days before he was to be admitted to the Bar, fulfilling his dream of being a lawyer like his father and uncle, Mr Vikram Kumar Tiwary died in his sleep at the age of 28. Yesterday, Mr Tiwary made legal history by being the first person to be posthumously called to the Singapore Bar.