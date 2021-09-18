THE BIG STORY

The majority of Covid-19 patients will now recover at home, rather than at designated facilities, as Singapore braces itself for an exponential surge in cases. This wave of infections was not unexpected and should be seen as a "rite of passage" for any country hoping to live with the disease, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

WORLD

China may have handed in its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, but politics will bedevil and delay its bid to join the trade pact, trade experts said. The country faces a challenge in convincing the 11 member states to allow it to join, they said.

WORLD

Australia and the United States announced expanded military cooperation on Thursday, including rotational deployments of all types of US military aircraft to Australia, a day after announcing a submarine deal.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the two sides would be "deepening alliance activities in the Indo-Pacific", among other things.

SINGAPORE

More people here have been targeted by scammers claiming to help them with technical support issues, with the police receiving twice as many reports of such ruses last year amid a Covid-19-fuelled rise in online scams. This is according to findings from a new study released yesterday by Microsoft.

BUSINESS

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has exhausted the $8.8 billion in gross proceeds raised from its rights issue in June last year, with the last $600 million having been used for aircraft and aircraft-related payments between July 1 and Sept 1. The company said it will remain prudent and proactive in managing its liquidity.

SPORT

A dramatic last minute goal by Albirex Niigata secured a 1-1 draw against Lion City Sailors last night and left the fate of this year's Singapore Premier League (SPL) championship in the hands of the Japanese side. They lead the table with 44 points from 19 games, five clear of the Sailors, who have played 18 matches.