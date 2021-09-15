THE BIG STORY

Singapore's answer to foreign competition in the local job market cannot be to shut its doors and turn away investors. Instead, the country has to strive for growth that will benefit all. This was the gist of yesterday's parliamentary debate that ended past midnight, during which MPs debated the issue of jobs and foreign talent.

WORLD

China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 is once again being tested as an outbreak of the Delta variant spreads in Fujian province, raising questions about the country's purportedly watertight border checks. The outbreak shows signs that it is spreading rapidly. Cases have more than doubled daily, from 22 on Sunday to 59 on Monday.

SINGAPORE

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has suspended The Online Citizen's class licence to run its website and social media channels. IMDA said the website has repeatedly failed to comply with its legal obligation to declare all sources of funding since around the middle of last year.

OPINION

The cliche that "nobody is safe until everybody is safe" is widely repeated, but close to two years on from the start of Covid-19, it is still not reflected in policies, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. Vaccine inequity, at the core of the problem, will prolong the pandemic, even in rich countries.

SPORT

Geylang International's next Singapore Premier League game on Sunday, against Balestier Khalsa, has been postponed after an unnamed footballer was placed in a quarantine facility after twice testing positive for Covid-19. The entire squad has been self-isolating and training sessions have been suspended, the club said.

LIFE

From bubble tea vouchers to care packs containing vitamins, several new initiatives have been rolled out to cheer on healthcare workers. These include a complimentary one-year membership to the Fuzzie Corporate Club, which offers discounts and privileges from more than 600 brands here.